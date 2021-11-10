Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update
Officials from the City of Toronto are hosting a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor, medical officer of health and others to speak at 1 p.m. news conference
Officials from the City of Toronto are holding an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
The news conference is slated to start at 1 p.m. You can watch it live above.
According to provincial statistics released Wednesday, Toronto is reporting 42 new COVID-19 infections.
