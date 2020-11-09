Toronto health officials, mayor set to speak as city sees record-high number of COVID-19 cases

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen De Villa, and Toronto Mayor John Tory are set to speak at a news briefing at 2 p.m. You can watch that update live in this story.

Toronto saw a record-breaking 483 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday — the most the city has seen in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

That figure pulled from provincial data comes as Ontario reported another 1,242 cases, the second-most on a single day after a new record-high number Sunday.

Several hotspots around the province moved into a new tiered, colour-coded system last week. The system classifies each public health unit as a red, orange, yellow or green zone based on caseload and transmission levels.

Toronto is under the restrictions of modified Stage 2 until at least Nov. 14. The province delayed its transition into the new system at the request of local officials. Toronto is currently clocking about 90.6 weekly new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, approaching the threshold for the red tier.