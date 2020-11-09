Toronto health officials, mayor set to speak as city sees record-high number of COVID-19 cases
Ontario reported 1,242 cases of the virus on Monday, with 483 cases in Toronto
Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen De Villa, and Toronto Mayor John Tory are set to speak at a news briefing at 2 p.m. You can watch that update live in this story.
Toronto saw a record-breaking 483 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday — the most the city has seen in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
That figure pulled from provincial data comes as Ontario reported another 1,242 cases, the second-most on a single day after a new record-high number Sunday.
Several hotspots around the province moved into a new tiered, colour-coded system last week. The system classifies each public health unit as a red, orange, yellow or green zone based on caseload and transmission levels.
Toronto is under the restrictions of modified Stage 2 until at least Nov. 14. The province delayed its transition into the new system at the request of local officials. Toronto is currently clocking about 90.6 weekly new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, approaching the threshold for the red tier.