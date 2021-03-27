Toronto officials holding COVID-19 update

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. ET at city hall.

You can watch the press conference live in this story.

The city saw 618 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the most anywhere in the province.

Health-care workers have administered 481,000 vaccine doses at 19 clinics in Toronto as of Monday, said Tory.

"There is no time better than the present to get this protection," Tory said at the press conference.

Two more mass vaccination sites opened today in Toronto, and anyone 70 or over can book a spot. The mass vaccination sites now running are:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Toronto Congress Centre

Scarborough Town Centre

Malvern Community Recreation Centre

Mitchell Field Arena

Mayors and regional chairs from the 11 largest regions in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), including Tory, called on the Ontario and federal governments to provide additional vaccine supply on Monday.

"Current numbers clearly indicate this region is a COVID-19 hot spot and we believe vaccine allocation should take that into account, in the GTHA and in other hot spot areas in the country," the group said in a statement.

