Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update as more than half a million vaccine doses given

The City of Toronto will provide a live update at 2 p.m. about the city's current response to COVID-19. Mayor John Tory, board of health chair Coun. Joe Cressy, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Fire Chief and general manager of emergency management Matthew Pegg will speak.

The City of Toronto hit a milestone Wednesday, administering more than half a million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the most of any region in Ontario.

The announcement comes as the province faces a surging third-wave. The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU province-wide hit 421, surpassing the previous pandemic high set in mid-January.

Toronto Public Health reported 781 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 310 people in hospital, 53 in the ICU and two more deaths.

Another lockdown could be coming to the city in the days ahead. Premier Doug Ford told reporters to expect an announcement Thursday, before the Easter long weekend.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ford announced a $925-million plan to expand vaccine manufacturing at a Sanofi Pasteur Ltd. facility in North York Wednesday morning. It will be up and running by 2027 and supply enough influenza vaccine doses to protect all Canadians, a press release said.

"Today is an actual, tangible demonstration that we've all learned lessons from the pandemic and are doing something about it," said Tory at the press conference.

In Toronto, people aged 70 and up are eligible to be vaccinated. The city is overseeing more than 25 vaccination sites, which will remain open over Easter weekend. Mass vaccination sites include:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Toronto Congress Centre

Scarborough Town Centre

Malvern Community Recreation Centre

Mitchell Field Arena

York and Halton regions are vaccinating people 65 years and up.