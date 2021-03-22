Toronto officials hold 2 p.m. COVID-19 update as city reports 500 new cases

Mayor John Tory and other Toronto officials are set to hold their regular COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. Monday. You'll be able to watch live in this story.

Toronto has seen 500 new COVID cases in the last day — the most anywhere in Ontario, according to provincial data.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's chief medical officer of health, will likely have an updated figure at Monday's news conference.

The city remains in the grey-lockdown part of the province's COVID reopening framework, however some rules have been relaxed so things like outdoor dining can resume.

The city continues to work on its vaccine rollout, noting in a news release that 374,631 doses have now been administered.

If you're eligible for a vaccine — that's you if you're over the age of 60 — and trying to get one, CBC Toronto's vaccine guide may be able to help.