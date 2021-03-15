Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update as city sees 366 new cases
Mayor John Tory and the city’s top health and emergency officials are set to hold an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.
City remains in grey-lockdown level of province's COVID restrictions
You'll be able to watch live in this story.
The city once again saw the most new COVID-19 infections in the province on Monday with 366, despite being in the grey-lockdown section of the province's reopening framework.
You can get the full Ontario-wide picture here.
Meanwhile, vaccination efforts are continuing across the city and wider GTA. Here's CBC Toronto's guide to getting a vaccine if you qualify.
