Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update as city sees 366 new cases

Mayor John Tory and the city's top health and emergency officials are set to hold an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

The city once again saw the most new COVID-19 infections in the province on Monday with 366, despite being in the grey-lockdown section of the province's reopening framework.

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts are continuing across the city and wider GTA.