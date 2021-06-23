Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update as more able to move up 2nd vaccine doses
Mayor John Tory will join Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Matthew Pegg, Toronto fire chief and general manager of the Office of Emergency Management, to provide an update on COVID-19 in the city.
CBC News will carry the news conference live starting at 9 a.m.
The update comes after Ontario on Tuesday reported reported 296 more cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths linked to the illness.
Starting this morning, Ontarians living in 10 designated hot spots for the delta COVID-19 variant are eligible to book earlier second vaccine doses.
Health units covering Toronto, Peel, Halton, Durham, York are among the hot spots for the more infectious virus variant.
