Toronto officials hold 2 p.m. COVID-19 update
Mayor John Tory and other Toronto officials are set to hold a 2 p.m. ET news conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Toronto confirmed 897 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
Provincial data shows Toronto confirmed 897 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — the most in Ontario — although 102 of those came from a data backlog. Updated figures are expected to be shared at the news conference.
A stay-at-home order remains in place.