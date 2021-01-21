Toronto officials hold 2 p.m. COVID-19 update

Mayor John Tory and other Toronto officials are set to hold a 2 p.m. ET news conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Provincial data shows Toronto confirmed 897 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — the most in Ontario — although 102 of those came from a data backlog. Updated figures are expected to be shared at the news conference.

A stay-at-home order remains in place.