Toronto officials hold 2 p.m. COVID-19 update

Mayor John Tory and other Toronto officials are set to hold a 2 p.m. ET news conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Toronto confirmed 897 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Toronto mayor, medical officer of health, head of Emergency Management provide update on COVID-19

CBC News

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Toronto Board of Health chair Joe Cressy, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg provide an update on COVID-19 in the city on Jan. 21, 2021. 0:00

Provincial data shows Toronto confirmed 897 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — the most in Ontario — although 102 of those came from a data backlog. Updated figures are expected to be shared at the news conference.

A stay-at-home order remains in place.

now