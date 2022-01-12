Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update as Omicron surge continues

Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa and other city officials are set to hold an update on the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday morning.

Toronto saw 1,649 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 1,675 more on Wednesday, though those numbers are almost certainly drastic undercounts due to changes with the provincial testing regime. Only Peel Region had more cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials have warned the public there is a lot of virus out there right now, and are urging anyone with Omicron symptoms to assume they are sick and self-isolate for at least five days.

The city has shut down most of its indoor services due to provincial orders, although it has vowed to keep emergency services running even as the spread of COVID-19 drives a surge of sick calls.