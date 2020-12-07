Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update as city sees more than 600 new cases
Mayor John Tory and other city officials are holding a 2 p.m. news conference to provide the latest on the spread of COVID-19 in Toronto.
City continues to see most new daily cases in Ontario
Toronto remains in a lockdown, though so far that appears to have done little to cut down on the number of new cases.
You can find a more detailed breakdown of cases via the city's dashboard.
For the latest on Ontario's situation, click here.
