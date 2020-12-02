Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update

Toronto officials, including Mayor John Tory, are set to host a press conference about COVID-19's spread in the city Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m., and you can watch it live in the player at the top of this page.

Though she has been a fixture at these press conferences over the last several months, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa is not listed on a city news release as being expected to attend. She did speak on CBC's Metro Morning Wednesday morning.

The press conference comes as Ontario reported another 1,723 cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths linked to the illness Wednesday.

The province listed 410 of those cases as coming from Toronto. The city is expected to provide updated figures this afternoon.