Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update
Toronto officials, including Mayor John Tory, are set to host a press conference about COVID-19's spread in the city Wednesday afternoon.
Latest provincial update lists 410 new coronavirus cases in the city
The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m., and you can watch it live in the player at the top of this page.
Though she has been a fixture at these press conferences over the last several months, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa is not listed on a city news release as being expected to attend. She did speak on CBC's Metro Morning Wednesday morning.
The press conference comes as Ontario reported another 1,723 cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths linked to the illness Wednesday.
The province listed 410 of those cases as coming from Toronto. The city is expected to provide updated figures this afternoon.
