Toronto officials set to hold 2 p.m. COVID-19 update

Toronto's mayor and other top officials are set to hold an update on how COVID-19 is spreading in the city on Monday afternoon.

Provincial data shows Toronto recorded 1,229 new cases in the last 24 hours, as its hospitals continue to struggle with a surge in patients. The city's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, will likely have updated and more detailed numbers at the news conference.

Mayor John Tory, de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg are set to provide an update at 2 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch live in this story.

Despite vaccinations slowing over the weekend, Toronto has now administered 907,070 vaccines to date, making it the first local health region in Canada to deliver over 900,000 doses.

The city continues to work closely with health-care partners, pharmacies and Toronto Public Health in its vaccination efforts, it said in a news release.

Currently, people born in 1961 or earlier and those aged 50 or older who live in hot spot neighbourhoods are able to book vaccination appointments online or by phone by city-run COVID-19 immunization clinics. Starting tomorrow, anyone over 40 will be eligible to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at local pharmacies taking part in the immunization campaign.