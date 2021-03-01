City to provide COVID-19 update for Toronto

Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and other officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET.

You can watch it live in this story.

City officials are slated to deliver an update on the state of COVID-19 in Toronto this afternoon.

Ontario reported 1,023 new cases of the virus on Monday, including 280 new cases in Toronto. Updated figures are expected to be provided later today.

The city says it plans to begin administering vaccines to people experiencing homelessness in Toronto's shelter system this week. The city said on Sunday that provincial officials have updated the vaccination framework to include those experiencing homelessness as part of its Phase 1 priority for vaccinations.

Ontario's website for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments will also begin a "soft launch" in six public health units this week, two weeks before it becomes available across the province, The Canadian Press reported on Monday.

Toronto remains under the stay-at-home order, which is expected to remain in place until at least Monday, March 8.