City officials set to hold COVID-19 briefing as Toronto sees 544 new cases

Toronto officials are set to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon.

Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg are expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. You can watch that live in the video player above.

This comes as the province reported an additional 1,940 cases of the virus — 544 of which were attributed to Toronto. The city is expected to release updated figures this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ontario's first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Toronto today.

Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker at the Rekai Centre in Toronto, sat down for her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The shot was administered at a site in the University Health Network, a system of hospitals and health-care facilities throughout the city. The exact location is being withheld for security reasons, the province says.