Toronto Public Health to publish COVID-19 testing positivity data by neighbourhood

Many neighbourhoods in the northwest part of Toronto continue to see relatively high per cent positivity and low testing rates for COVID-19, the city's board of health heard Monday.

In Rustic for example — an area bordered in the north by Highway 401, Lawrence Avenue in the south, Jane Street in the west and Keele Street in the east — between Sept. 25 and Oct. 15, public health officials saw a 14.2 per cent positivity rate.

The current city-wide average is about 3.1 per cent positivity.

Further, an average of only 9.9 people per 1,000 were being tested in Rustic in the same time period, among the lowest anywhere in Toronto.

The data was included in a Toronto Public Health (TPH) update presented to the city's board of health at a meeting this morning.

Sarah Collier, the manager of surveillance and epidemiology at TPH, said recent data suggests that more testing is needed in neighbourhoods throughout the northwest to better understand how the novel coronavirus is being treated in those areas.

The case study was included as part of the presentation because later today, TPH's COVID-19 monitoring dashboard will be updated with two new interactive maps: one showing per cent positivity rates by neighbourhood and another showing testing rates by neighbourhood.

The news comes after earlier this month, provincial health officials confirmed the veracity of figures obtained by the Toronto Star that showed some lower-income, racialized communities, particularly in the city's northwest, were seeing infection rates of 11 per cent and higher.

Other communities, including Scarborough and downtown, were seeing their infection rates for the novel coronavirus hovering above seven per cent, the same data showed.

Ontario's provincewide "high alert" positivity rate, which is used to set public health policy, is about 2.5 per cent.

De Villa is then scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon at 2 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.

Toronto has consistently seen the most new daily cases of COVID-19 throughout the outbreak of the illness in Ontario, including 250 more today.

Since the outbreak began in late January, Toronto has had a COVID-19 infection rate of about 901 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, de Villa said at this morning's board of health meeting.

The resurgence of the illness currently being experienced began shortly after Aug. 1, and was driven by cases in young people and also by outbreaks in some workplaces, particularly in the hospitality industry, she explained.

The reopening of publicly-funded schools in mid-September does not appear to be connected to the resurgence, de Villa said, and stricter public health measures put in place by TPH at the end of September, and further restrictions by the province that came into effect on Oct. 10, appear to having a positive impact on transmission of the virus in Toronto.