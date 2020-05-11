Salvation Army confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto women's shelter

The Salvation Army has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a women's shelter in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood.

Fifteen residents and two staff members at Evangeline Residence, located on Dundas Street near Keele Street, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Rob Kerr, spokesperson for the organization.

According to the City of Toronto's numbers, as of Friday, May 8, the residence had reported just four cases of the virus.

So far, there are a total of 283 confirmed cases of the virus linked to shelter outbreaks.

As of Friday, the city had seen a total of 7,413 confirmed cases, with 578 deaths. Some 5,192 cases are considered resolved.

Toronto officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in the city beginning at 3:45 p.m. CBC News will be carrying the news conference live in the player above.