Mayor John Tory to speak as Toronto reports 281 new cases of COVID-19
City has been under modified Stage 2 restrictions for weeks without a major reduction
Toronto Mayor John Tory will be joined by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg for a news conference beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
You can watch it live in this story.
Toronto reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after a weekend of record breaking numbers of new infections in the province.
The city's daily case count is on a steady rise even as Toronto, along with Peel Region and Ottawa have been under modified Stage 2 restrictions for the past two weeks.
According to data from Toronto Public Health (TPH), the seven day moving average of new cases in Toronto is 288.
TPH reported a total case count of 26,586 since the beginning of the pandemic, as of Saturday. Of those, 22,286 have been marked resolved.
As of Thursday, 30 healthcare institutions — which include long-term care homes and hospitals — are experiencing outbreaks. Eleven Toronto schools are also experiencing outbreaks.
Hospitalizations have been on the rise, with 123 people currently in hospital due to the virus. A total of 1,350 have died in Toronto after contracting COVID-19.
