Mayor John Tory to speak as Toronto reports 281 new cases of COVID-19

Toronto Mayor John Tory will be joined by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg for a news conference beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

You can watch it live in this story.

Toronto reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after a weekend of record breaking numbers of new infections in the province.

The city's daily case count is on a steady rise even as Toronto, along with Peel Region and Ottawa have been under modified Stage 2 restrictions for the past two weeks.

According to data from Toronto Public Health (TPH), the seven day moving average of new cases in Toronto is 288.

TPH reported a total case count of 26,586 since the beginning of the pandemic, as of Saturday. Of those, 22,286 have been marked resolved.

As of Thursday, 30 healthcare institutions — which include long-term care homes and hospitals — are experiencing outbreaks. Eleven Toronto schools are also experiencing outbreaks.

Hospitalizations have been on the rise, with 123 people currently in hospital due to the virus. A total of 1,350 have died in Toronto after contracting COVID-19.