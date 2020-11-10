Toronto officials to speak as city sees 2nd straight record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases

Toronto officials are set to speak Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET as the city sees a second straight record-breaking day of new COVID-19 cases.

CBC News is carrying the news conference live above.

The news conference comes a day after the city's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa remarked that the rising number of cases over the past few days is "the most concerning" she's seen since the onset of the pandemic.

"We're in a high-risk situation. It is not time to panic, it is time to act," de Villa said Monday.

Several hotspots around the province moved into a new tiered, colour-coded system last week, however the province had delayed the city's transition to the new system at the request of local officials.

The system classifies each public health unit as a red, orange, yellow or green zone based on caseload and transmission levels.

Toronto is currently under modified Stage 2 restrictions and is scheduled to enter the orange zone on Nov. 14, which is more lenient than its current rules. The numbers suggest however that the city is moving in the direction of the red level, also known as the "control" level.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory seemed to hint at new restrictions, saying the city must "hunker down" for the next few weeks and push the numbers back down to where they need to be.

"The numbers are going in the wrong direction as we speak," Tory said. "We have to fight them."

Ford affirmed on Tuesday that he considers the colour levels a "baseline," which local medical officers of health can add rules on top of — something Peel Region has already opted to do.

When asked if medical officers of health are able to trigger a full lockdown if they deem it necessary, he replied that they do, but "we've never taken that approach."

Asked about whether Toronto might institute stricter measures, Tory, who was also present at the provincial news conference said, "These governments respect each other. We have been working with the province on some of the changes we will announce later this afternoon."