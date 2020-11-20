Toronto officials set to speak after Ford makes COVID-19 announcement

Toronto's mayor, medical officer of health and other officials are set to speak Friday afternoon, just after Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce new restrictions for COVID-19 hot zones in Ontario.

During a Thursday press conference, Ford said new measures will have to be "tough in the hardest hit areas." Many of those areas are found around the GTA, especially in Toronto, Peel, and York Region.

"We have some difficult but necessary decisions to make," Ford said.

Health officials and local politicians in Toronto and Peel have advocated and publicly supported additional, more far-reaching restrictions. Both areas are registering consistently high daily case counts and alarming test positivity rates. Local officials in York have instead pushed for very targeted measures.

