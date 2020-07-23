Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update as city sees 344 new cases

Toronto officials are set to hold a news conference amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, with nearly half of the province's record-setting new case count concentrated in the city.

CBC News is carrying the update live above starting at 4 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Ontario recorded 700 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the most on a single day since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, 344 were were in Toronto.

Close contact with a case and community remain the most likely sources of infection, the city says on its website.

Over the weekend, Toronto marked its first school closure as a result the virus. Mason Road Junior Public School in Scarborough is closed today through to Oct. 2 after an outbreak was declared by Toronto Public Health.

An outbreak was also declared at Glen Park Public School on Friday, after two students at the in North York school tested positive for COVID-19.

For a complete list of COVID-19 cases at TDSB schools, the board has created a COVID-19 advisories webpage.

Also on the weekend, the city's public health agency ordered three King Street restaurants to close down for allegedly not taking the "necessary steps" to protect patrons and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

Seven cases of the virus were also linked to Yonge Street Warehouse. That restaurant was not ordered closed, but all close contacts of the confirmed cases were asked to go into isolation.