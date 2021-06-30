Toronto prepares to wind down emergency pandemic response as vaccination rates climb

Toronto is preparing to wind down its emergency pandemic response, as the city recorded more than 3.4 million vaccine doses administered Wednesday.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, head of emergency services, said at a press conference Wednesday morning that it remains to be determined when city-run vaccine clinics and testing sites will end, but scaling down will be a complex operation.

The day the emergency pandemic response ends will be a day worth celebrating, Pegg said.

"That's the day we'll have beaten COVID-19."

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa added that she'll be watching vaccination rates, which will indicate when Toronto returns to its regular operations.

On Wednesday, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care services reopened for the first time in seven months.

Mayor John Tory encouraged residents to get a hair cut and tip generously.

He also urged residents 12 years and older to get their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and said that more than 100,000 people had booked appointments Wednesday.

"Thank you to everyone who isn't waiting and will get their shot over the holiday period," Tory said.

The city opened up close to 400,000 new appointments in July at city-run clinics, administering either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, although the former is reserved for those under 18 years old, said Pegg.

In recent days, Pegg said, clinic staff have been subjected to "inappropriate behaviour" from patients demanding a certain type of vaccine, including verbal attacks and displays of anger, which he said won't be tolerated.

"Please understand these [clinic staff] are tired and have worked seven days a week. They deserve our courtesy," Pegg said.

Tory said city staff who've tried to help people experience homelessness and enforce bylaws have been treated with "contempt" and, in some occasions, followed home and harassed.

"Public servants should not be mistreated," Tory said. "These are hardworking people working day and night to ensure we get through this pandemic and to the other side."

Meanwhile, the mayor acknowledged the "searing tragedy" of recently discovered unmarked graves at residential schools in Saskatchewan and B.C., and responded to calls to cancel Canada Day, saying residents should reflect on reconciliation.

The Toronto sign and CN Tower will be lit orange tomorrow in solidarity with Indigenous communities, Tory said.