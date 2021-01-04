Toronto officials to hold 2 p.m. COVID-19 update as city sees 805 new cases

Toronto officials will be holding a briefing on the status of COVID-19 in the city starting at 2 p.m.

CBC News will be carrying the news conference live.

Toronto has recorded another 805 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the province's latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of Monday, the city was reporting 7,065 active cases of the virus, with 376 people in hospital and 95 of those in intensive care.

Of those, 58 people were on ventilators.

Also as of Monday, there were 125 outbreaks across the city including 73 in health care institutions, which include long-term care and retirement homes, hospitals and other such settings.

The outbreaks also included 20 in shelters, correctional facilities, group home and other congregate settings, 16 in community and workplace settings at 13 in child care settings.