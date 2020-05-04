449 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto but rate of infection slowing

A total of 449 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto but the city's rate of infection is slowing, Toronto's medical officer of health reported on Monday.

No new data about the pandemic was shared by the city on Sunday.

According to the City of Toronto's website, that's because it is "reconciling our reporting cycle to align with the provincial approach."

City officials are speaking at a news conference on Monday.

As of the last update on May 2, there were 5,967 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, alongside 398 deaths and 3,802 recoveries.