Toronto mayor, health officials to update status of COVID-19 in the city

Toronto mayor John Tory, medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa and fire chief Matthew Pegg are set to hold their daily COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

You can watch the news conference in this story at 1 p.m. ET.

On Thursday, de Villa lauded residents for their efforts to practice physical distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

She said those efforts have resulted in fewer COVID-19 deaths than initially anticipated.

Still, Toronto continues to log a steady stream of new cases and deaths attributed to the disease.

As of Friday, there are 293 people with the virus being treated in hospital. Of those patients, 106 are in intensive care and 86 have been intubated.

The city has recorded 222 deaths and 4,347 total cases during the pandemic, while 286 people have recovered from the illness.