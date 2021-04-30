Long pop-up clinic lines 'not the best' but getting the job done, says Toronto's mayor

Mayor John Tory concedes residents in hot spot neighbourhoods needing to line up for hours — sometimes overnight — at pop-up clinics with no guarantee they'll get vaccinated is "not the best" situation.

But Toronto is making progress, the mayor told Metro Morning's Jason D'Souza on Friday.

The city is on track to hit the milestone of 40 per cent of adults having received their first dose, said Tory. And in hot spot neighbourhoods, vaccination rates have increased from the single digits to more than 30 per cent in one month.

"I'm not going to sit here and argue that it's perfect, but we are getting the job done," Tory said.

Ash Hussein and Jamal Coles stood in line at a Scarborough pop-up clinic all day Thursday, only to be turned away when doses ran out, the pair told Metro Morning.

"It was frustrating," said Coles. "It almost feels like a competition of who can be here the earliest and go through this the longest."

On Friday, they tried again, lining up at 4 a.m., behind about 100 others who'd gotten there as early as midnight.

Images of long lines looping around a football field posted to social media generated plenty of reaction.

People have been waiting since midnight at Scarborough's M1P vaccine pop-up. (We got here 5:30 am) Line loops 4x around football field and still growing.<br><br>Everyone's chill and orderly but I know we're not seeing such lineups in Forest Hill, Bridle Path, etc <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vaccineinequity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vaccineinequity</a> <a href="https://t.co/28twFLSWX2">pic.twitter.com/28twFLSWX2</a> —@dianaduo

Hundreds lined up in Scarborough all night long for the mobile vaccine clinic at DMT CI. There were lawn chairs and layers of blankets, with some sleeping on the track. <br>One question that kept coming up; 'Is there a better way to do this?' <br>Here are some of their stories. 1/6 —@metromorning

By 7 a.m. a line of about 1,500 people wound around the high school's football field. Hussein and Cole are waiting to get a ticket, which will guarantee them a dose probably by early afternoon.

"We are taking time off from responsibility and every day work," Hussein added. "That's a day and a half gone already."

New cases remain high

The province recorded 1,331 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto on Friday, up from 1,172 yesterday.

On Thursday, the city reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 242 receiving intensive care. Toronto Public Health is currently in the process of updating its data system and new numbers are expected later today.

Meanwhile, Toronto police have laid 230 charges in relation to violations of the stay-at-home order since Monday, it said in a statement. They have focused on indoor events at short-term rentals and supposedly bars and restaurants.

"Officers are dispersing arge gatherings daily and laying charges against those who are ignoring the emergency order," police said.

The Pfizer vaccine pilot begins in Toronto and Peel pharmacies for people aged 55 and over. Most locations are taking appointments and some will allow walk-ins. Participating pharmacies in Toronto include: