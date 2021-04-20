Toronto reported 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as residents 40 and up were officially allowed to register to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at pharmacies.

Sixty-five people with COVID-19 are hospitalized including nine in the ICU, according to Toronto Public Health. The city is also reporting six more deaths.

The city announced Tuesday afternoon it is joining the Peel Region in ordering businesses with five or more cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks to close for 10 days.

Mayor John Tory said the order is necessary to "slam on the breaks" on workplace outbreaks. He urged employers to provide impacted employees with paid sick days.

Meanwhile, a new field hospital at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is preparing to accept 20 patients this week to help hospitals across the region cope with record COVID-19 admissions. Green tents set up in the parking lot will eventually provide 100 beds.

Toronto has administered more than 923,000 vaccine doses in total.

Those aged 18 and older who live in hotspots can get vaccinated at a mobile or pop-up clinic.

People aged 50 and older who live in hotspots, and those 60 and older who live elsewhere can get vaccinated at city-run immunization clinics.

These nine sites include: