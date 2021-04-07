Toronto's COVID-19 vaccine rollout slower in low-income, hardest hit areas, data shows

A new analysis of postal code and vaccination data in Toronto shows that the city's hardest-hit neighbourhoods have not been getting COVID-19 vaccines at the same rate as higher-income areas that have seen much lower rates of the virus.

The analysis from the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES) provides more concrete evidence for something many experts have been saying for months: that the pandemic is disproportionately affecting Toronto-area neighbourhoods with the most essential workers and lowest income levels.

For example, in the wealthier St. Clair and Rosedale area, about 22.4 per cent of eligible adults have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the most in any part of the city. Similarly, Forest Hill and Forest Hill South are at 22.1 and 22 per cent, respectively.

Compare that to the Jane and Finch area, where only 5.5 per cent of eligible adults have gotten their first shot, despite having a rate of hospitalizations and deaths from the illness more than eight times higher than St. Clair and Rosedale.

The data paints a stark picture of who is getting their first dose of vaccine and who isn't, which is something the province needs to get right to curb the spread of infections. Similar concerns exist over vaccine distribution through pharmacies.

These maps show COVID-19 case rates in the city compared to vaccination rates:

In an interview on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Wednesday, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said a variety of factors are contributing to the issue.

People living in "better off" parts of the city tend to have higher access to technology and are better able to take advantage of immunization opportunities like city-run vaccination clinics, de Villa said.

"We know that [people in lower income areas] experience more barriers, so we systematically have to go and reduce those barriers to access," de Villa said, adding that those barriers range from location to language to concerns around vaccines.

"So that actually takes more time. So I'm not surprised to see that we're seeing less uptake in communities in need. However, I can assure people there are efforts underway … to reduce those barriers."

De Villa cited mobile and pop-up clinics in some of the city's hardest hit neighbourhoods as an example of those efforts.

The provincial government also announced Wednesday that it will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations for more people over the age of 18 in regions hardest hit by the virus, starting with Toronto and Peel.

Premier Ford said his government is organizing mobile teams to offer vaccines in high-risk congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based locations, and places occupied by large employers in hot spot neighbourhoods.

Ford also said that education workers in high risk neighbourhoods will be allowed to book vaccinations.

"We need to get the vaccines where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible," Ford said.

"I continue to ask everyone to get a vaccine as soon as you're eligible to do so."

Ford also said if vaccination supplies stay consistent, he hopes to have 40 per cent of Ontario adults vaccinated by the end of the new, four-week stay-at-home order.