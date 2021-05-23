Toronto holds pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at city hall

The city of Toronto is holding a pop-up vaccination clinic in the city hall rotunda on Sunday for people aged 12 and older with priority being given to those from hot spot postal codes.

Toronto Mayor John Tory told reporters early Sunday that it's symbolic and it makes sense to have a vaccination clinic at city hall, in the heart of Toronto, because it is a place that residents know well. He said residents already go to city hall to hold celebrations, vigils and protests, and now, they can go there on Sunday to get vaccinated.

"We are, of course, urging people over the course of the day, starting about now, to come here," Tory said. "We're encouraging families to come here, as part of the cause that we're all engaged in, which is to get people to get vaccinated."

Tory noted that the Ontario government has made it clear that vaccination is key to the reopening of the city and province.

The clinic, which is for first doses only, is being run in partnership with the Social Medicine Program at the University Health Network, The Neighbourhood Organization and St. James Town Community Corner. It started at 10 a.m. and runs as long as supplies last.

"All neighbourhoods across the city are welcome," the city said on an online poster advertising the clinic.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, executive director of Social Medicine at the University Health Network and a physician, said vaccinations at city hall have begun.

"The turnout is amazing," Boozary said on Sunday.

there is lots of emotion/poetic justice seeing over 500+ people/families lined up out the gate for science/summer. <a href="https://t.co/WP97qWZeCj">pic.twitter.com/WP97qWZeCj</a> —@drandrewb

The city is encouraging residents to get vaccinated this weekend as part of its "Long Weekend Dose Drive" across its network of nine city-run clinics.

More than 22,518 people were vaccinated at city-run clinics on Friday and Saturday, the city said.

On Sunday morning, the city said there were 5,357 appointments still available on Sunday and Monday for any person 12 or older who wants to be part of its vaccination push this weekend.

"While Toronto has already surpassed 60 per cent vaccine coverage, there is a need to continue this momentum as reopening begins," the city said in a news release on Sunday.

At the city hall clinic, no health card is needed for vaccination, but people are encouraged to bring proof of address or employment, such as a utility bill, driver's licence or pay stub.

People who are non-insured and migrant workers are also welcome, the city said.

As of Saturday, 1,906,593 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto, according to the city.

On Sunday, the Ontario government opened up bookings for COVID-19 vaccines through the provincial system for residents aged 12 and up.

The 12 and older age group is now allowed to book through the provincial online system or call centre and through pharmacies that offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The age group is becoming eligible a week ahead of schedule.



The province says it made the change at the request of public health units. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people between the ages of 12 and 18.

