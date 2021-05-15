Toronto has 48 COVID-19 vaccination clinics running this weekend

The city says there are 48 COVID-19 vaccination clinics running in Toronto this weekend.

In a news release on Saturday, the city said it is working with its health care partners, pharmacies and mobile teams and Toronto Public Health to administer the vaccines based on available supply.

A total of 1,649,278 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto to date.

The city said it is focused on encouraging as many residents as possible to get vaccinated on Saturday and Sunday. It said it is also expanding mobile vaccination efforts across Toronto to bring the vaccine to hard hit neighbourhoods.

This weekend, the city said it will vaccinate 19,994 people 18 years and older at the pop-up clinics listed below. The clinics are offering vaccine doses to people living in the postal codes listed in brackets:

Aga Khan Museum (M4H, M3C).

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute (M1M, M1L, M1K, M1J).

Brookside Public School (All Scarborough Hot Spots).

Burrows Hall Junior Public School (M1B, M1X).

Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant Healthcare (M1P, M1W, M1M, M1S, M1T).

Gursikh Sabha Canada (M1V).

Toronto Zoo (All Scarborough Hot Spots).

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (M4H, M3C, M3A).

As of Friday night, about 659,315 people had booked vaccination appointments at a city-run clinic.

Appointments at city-run clinics are available through the province's online booking system.

Eligible residents are encouraged to book an appointment by clicking the blue "Book a Vaccine" button at www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

