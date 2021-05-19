Toronto's medical officer urges residents to abide by public health rules on long weekend

Toronto's medical officer of health made a plea on Wednesday for residents to abide by public health measures this upcoming long weekend in the hopes that they will be able to enjoy fewer COVID-19 restrictions this summer.

"If I'm to be completely candid, our track record after holiday weekends could use some improvement. At the Board of Health meeting earlier this month, I noted that after every holiday weekend over the last year or so, we've seen an increase in infections," Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a city hall news briefing.

"That is the last thing we want, considering variants that are afoot in Toronto and that there's a significant number of people with no vaccine protection at all," she said.

"So, please, this weekend do get outside, enjoy the weather, be safe and remember, there's more at stake this holiday weekend than perhaps there has been for a very long time."

De Villa said residents have a chance to enjoy a good summer.

"But it really does depend on all of us," she added. "We are and continue to be under a stay-at-home order."

More vaccine appointments

City officials also announced the opening up of more than 19,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments over the Victoria Day long weekend at city-run clinics.

De Villa said there are 751 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. But due to technical issues with provincial lab data, the case count may be over-reported on Wednesday, the city said.

There are 1,018 people in hospital. A total of 263 people are in intensive care units, with 160 patients on ventilators. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died now stands at 3,285, with nine new deaths reported on Wednesday.