Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update
The City of Toronto's top doctor and other officials are holding a 2 p.m. ET news conference to provide an update on the pandemic.
Provincial data shows city has 299 new cases on Wednesday
The City of Toronto's top doctor and other officials are holding a 2 p.m. ET news conference to provide an update on the pandemic.
You can watch live in the video above.
Toronto once again confirmed the most new COVID-19 cases in the entire province on Wednesday, with 299.
Toronto Public Health will likely provide an updated figure during the news conference.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.