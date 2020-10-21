Toronto officials holding COVID-19 update as city sees highest number of new infections in province

Toronto's mayor, top doctor and other emergency management officials are holding a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. ET. as the city continues to record the highest number of new infections in the province.

You'll be able to watch that live above.

Toronto reported another 346 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 25,278 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa also said 128 people are currently in hospital with the virus, an increase of 28 since the day before.

De Villa spoke alongside Mayor John Tory at a news conference Wednesday, where both emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot.

"A big part of getting COVID-19 will be getting a flu shot this year," said de Villa.

The city now has a 4.4 per cent positivity rate, marking an increase of 1.2 per cent since just Monday. That figure could change, de Villa said, warning she's "concerned its upward climb is not over."

"There is nothing prevent COVID-19 from catching fire here except the choices we make," she said.

Earlier Wednesday, Tory's executive committee unanimously approved an extension of the city's CafeTO program, which allows businesses to set up makeshift patios to keep business going during the pandemic. City council will make a final decision on the program next week.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tory called for Ontario's provincial government and other levels of government to take more action when it comes to the cost of insurance for bars and restaurants trying to keep their doors open, which are effectively closed when it rains, for example.

Previously, the city's board of health released new data showing once again that some neighbourhoods in the city are being hit far harder than others.

Here's the latest on the COVID-19 situation across Ontario.