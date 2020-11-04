Toronto's top doctor, mayor, city officials hold COVID-19 update
City set to keep restaurants and gyms closed for at least 1 more week as pandemic continues
Toronto again saw the most new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Wednesday, recording 319 new cases according to provincial data.
Dr. Eileen De Villa is set to provide a more detailed picture what's driving the continued spread of the novel coronavirus at an afternoon news conference.
De Villa, Mayor John Tory, and emergency management head Matthew Pegg are set to speak at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch that news conference live in this story.
On Tuesday, the province announced other parts of the GTA would be able to reopen gyms and restaurants for indoor dining, but Toronto would take an extra week before doing so at Tory's request.
Peel Region, which had the second highest level of infections Wednesday with 299, is moving to reopen as of Saturday.
For more on Ontario's COVID-19 situation, click here.
You can find a detailed breakdown of the COVID-19 situation in Toronto via the city's dashboard.
