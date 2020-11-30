Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update
City officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19's spread in Toronto Monday afternoon.
News conference scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
City officials, including Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19's spread in Toronto Monday afternoon.
You can watch the press conference in this story starting at 2 p.m.
The news conference comes as Ontario reported another 1,746 cases of COVID-19 this morning, including 622 in Toronto.
The city will likely release updated local figures at its news conference.
