Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update

City officials, including Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19's spread in Toronto Monday afternoon.

You can watch the press conference in this story starting at 2 p.m.

The news conference comes as Ontario reported another 1,746 cases of COVID-19 this morning, including 622 in Toronto.

The city will likely release updated local figures at its news conference.