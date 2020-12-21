Toronto officials set to hold 3 p.m. COVID-19 update

Mayor John Tory and other Toronto officials are set to hold a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon — hours after the province is set to release more details about its latest lockdown plans to deal with the pandemic.

The news conference is set for 3 p.m. ET and you'll be able to watch it in this story.

Tory has voiced support for a regional lockdown, telling residents last week "we have to go back to the behaviour we adopted in the spring."

Several Toronto hospitals are among the hardest hit in the entire province, while the city frequently sees the largest number of new infections. The latest case data is set to be released around 10:30 a.m.