Toronto officials to provide update on COVID-19 in city
Toronto officials are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city on Monday.
A total of 823 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto as of Sunday
Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, general manager of the city's emergency management office, are expected to speak at a city hall news conference at 3:45 p.m.
