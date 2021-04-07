Toronto confirms 1,095 new COVID-19 cases with officials set to hold 4 p.m. update

Mayor John Tory and other Toronto officials are set to hold a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a day after moving to shutter all schools in a bid to curb new infections.

The city will also react to Ontario's decision to enact another stay-at-home order, which sources say Premier Doug Ford will announce at 2 p.m.

Toronto confirmed 1,095 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, according to provincial data. Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, will likely have updated data to share when she speaks.

This week, Tory has repeated his call for the province to implement paid sick leave for any worker who is unwell — something the province has rejected multiple times throughout the pandemic, suggesting instead people rely on federal benefits.

Tory and city council are also meeting today to discuss the city's finances and post-pandemic recovery plan (here's a link to the agenda item).

De Villa, meanwhile, opted on Tuesday to use Section 22 powers to close schools — a step the province hadn't taken when it utilized it's "emergency brake" to plunge the entire province back into a lockdown last week.

In Toronto, that lockdown changed little for daily life, save for shuttering recently-opened patios.

Wednesday's stay-at-home order — you can get all the details here — will go further, closing non-essential retail stores to all but curbside pick-up and putting limits on what big box retailers can sell.