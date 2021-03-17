Toronto officials to hold COVID-19 update Wednesday as city records 542 new cases

City of Toronto officials are scheduled to hold an update on the city's COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.

This comes as the province reported 542 new cases in Toronto today. Updated figures are expected at the city's press conference.

That update is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. You can watch it live in this story.

It remains to be seen if Toronto will join other municipalities in asking to move within the province's reopening framework today.

Both Peel and York Region officials have asked for their regions to be in the red-control zone, which is the second-most restrictive of the framework.

Toronto currently sits in the most restrictive grey-lockdown zone of the framework.

The province typically announces any movement for regions in the framework on Fridays.