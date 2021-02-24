Toronto to give pandemic update as 363 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in city

The City of Toronto is set to give a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon, laying out the latest details on the status of the virus in the city.

Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are both expected to speak.

You can watch their remarks live in this story beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

According to the province, there were 363 new confirmed cases in the city on Wednesday. An updated figure is expected to be released at the news conference.

The briefing also comes on the same day as a major update on Ontario's vaccination plans, with the province revealing a staggered plan to vaccinate adults according to age through the spring and early summer.

Adults over age 60 are expected to begin getting their shots by July 1st, but the province was unable to say when anyone younger than that could expect to be vaccinated.

It also comes a day after COVID-19 outbreaks were confirmed at two Toronto police facilities.