Police break up Scarborough house party as Toronto leads province in new COVID-19 cases

With Premier Doug Ford promising stiff fines for people who skirt COVID-19 safety measures, Toronto police say officers broke up a house party in Scarborough Tuesday with dozens of people in attendance.

Const. Caroline de Kloet told CBC News that police received reports about a noisy party going in the Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East area.

There were about 50 people there, she said.

In the end, police issued 14 provincial offences charges.

Ford said last week that the province is implementing new fines for people who host and attend large gatherings during the pandemic.

The premier said the province is instituting a minimum fine of $10,000 for the organizers of illegal social gatherings, as well as a $750 fine for people who show up to them.

However, Toronto police Const. Randall Arsenault tweeted that 14 people were fined $880 in connection with the Scarborough incident.

The province reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with Toronto leading the way with 102 cases, followed by Peel with 79 and Ottawa with 65.

The province's numbers generally lag behind those of individual public health units and may differ from what is reported locally.

Toronto Public Health is expected to release new numbers Wednesday at 4 p.m., when Mayor John Tory, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and other officials are holding a press conference.

