Toronto records 18 new cases of COVID-19 but numbers 'are holding steady,' officials say

Toronto has recorded 18 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new probable case, the city's medical officer of health says.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Eileen de Villa said the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is "holding steady" but she warned against people becoming complacent.

"Our local numbers continue to be in the low double-digit range, which is good news," de Villa said.

"While our numbers are holding steady, this doesn't mean we won't see an uptick in COVID-19 in our city. These increases don't happen overnight, it can take up to 14 days to develop symptoms after being exposed to the virus."

A total of 14,015 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 28 since yesterday.

Closely monitoring the numbers

Over the next few weeks, officials will be closely monitoring the numbers to see how the city's reopening is impacting virus spread.

De Villa said while the past months have been "very difficult" since the unprecedented global emergency was first declared, she is reminding people that the pandemic is not over.

"We will continue to live with COVID-19 for some time, and we need to keep doing our best to prevent this virus from spreading throughout our city," de Villa said.

She is also reminding people that while the province's gathering limits have increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, "our other critical public health measures have not changed."

These are:

Continuing to maintain a social bubble of no more 10 people with whom people may have close contact.

Keep six feet from people who are not in your social bubble.

Continue to use a mask in indoor public settings and when physical distance cannot be maintained outdoors.

Wash hands often.

Stay home if you are sick.

Beginning Wednesday, a bylaw requiring people to wear masks in common areas of apartment buildings takes effect.

Toronto city council voted in favour of the temporary bylaw last week, recommended by the medical officer of health and city solicitor, which requires building owners or operators to have a mandatory masking policy in place for enclosed common spaces like lobbies, elevators and laundry rooms.