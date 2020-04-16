City officials to provide update on COVID-19
City officials are set to provide details on the status of COVID-19 cases in Toronto, including active outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes.
Mayor John Tory to address temporary layoffs by the TTC
Mayor John Tory is expected to provide more details about an earlier announcement from the TTC that it will temporarily lay off about 1,200 employees over the coming weeks due to plunging ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
