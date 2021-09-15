Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update after TDSB announces mandatory vaccine policy

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are providing an update on COVID-19 in the city at 11 a.m.

CBC News is carrying the news conference live above.

The update comes as Ontario reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the Toronto District School Board announced its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

The TDSB outlined details of its COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy, saying it will be subject to approved requests for exemptions under Ontario's human rights code. Employees who do not have a medical or disability exemption will be required to undertake an education session on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health said earlier this week it was conducting "public health investigations" at 23 Toronto schools due to COVID-19.