Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update after TDSB announces mandatory vaccine policy
Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa speaking at 11 a.m.
Toronto Mayor John Tory and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa are providing an update on COVID-19 in the city at 11 a.m.
CBC News is carrying the news conference live above.
The update comes as Ontario reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto Wednesday.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the Toronto District School Board announced its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
The TDSB outlined details of its COVID-19 mandatory vaccine policy, saying it will be subject to approved requests for exemptions under Ontario's human rights code. Employees who do not have a medical or disability exemption will be required to undertake an education session on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.
Meanwhile, Toronto Public Health said earlier this week it was conducting "public health investigations" at 23 Toronto schools due to COVID-19.
