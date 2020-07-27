City officials provide update on COVID-19 response

Toronto has made "significant progress" in reducing the spread of COVID-19 as the number of new cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks in the city are all decreasing, says the city's medical officer of health.

Dr. Eileen de Villa told a city hall news conference on Monday that the city has a total of 5 new cases, the lowest daily case count since March.

As of July 27, Toronto Public Health says 15,279 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city and 13,722 people have recovered.

De Villa said she's concerned about COVID-fatigue among young people who don't feel they are at risk, and a resurgence of the virus she's seeing in other Canadian cities that are further along in their reopening plans.

"The reality is, that COVID-19 is still here, and we need everyone to stay focused on stopping its spread," she said.

Dr. de Villa reiterated that hanging out indoors for coffee, play dates for kids and dinner with people outside your social circle is not physical distancing.

Details on more of the city's latest numbers and plans are expected to be announced Monday afternoon.

More to come