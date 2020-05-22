COVID-19 in Toronto: City confirms 228 new cases as hundreds recover in hospital

Toronto is still seeing more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day, city health officials say.

Toronto Public Health said it confirmed 228 new cases on Thursday, bringing the city's total to 9,357. Of those confirmed cases, 6,885 have recovered.

Here's a look at other key data points from the city:

Some 411 people remain in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 96 are in intensive care.

There have been 732 confirmed COVID-19-linked deaths.

The city says some 14 per cent of those who have been infected with the novel coronavirus have needed to be hospitalized.

The message from public health officials remains the same: keep two metres away from others as much as possible, wear a mask or other face covering if you can't maintain that distance, wash your hands often or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if you're out and avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.

If you feel sick, stay home.

The province, meanwhile, will post its most recent COVID-19 data around 10:30 a.m. All week, the provincial numbers have shown new cases ticking slightly upward, while testing, on the other hand, has dropped far below Ontario's target.

Experts are also warning all health officials need to ramp up contact-tracing efforts.

More from city hall: