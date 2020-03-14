Toronto begins first day without major city services in effort to slow COVID-19 spread

Toronto begins its first day without several major city services on Saturday—including public libraries, city-run daycares and community centres—as officials try to slow the rate of COVID-19 infection.

It will be a much quieter weekend in the city, with several major events and attractions shuttered including the CN Tower, Royal Ontario Museum and Sugar Shack TO festival.

Meanwhile, Ontario students are starting three weeks off school during a dearth of March Break camp and childcare options.

The city cancelled programs and closed several facilities as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, on advice from Toronto's medical officer of health. The closures will last until at least April 5.

The cities of Markham, Mississauga and Brampton have also closed major facilities and cancelled all programs, including March Break camps.

The TTC will continue to operate, as will shelters and long-term care homes—although with stricter visitor restrictions. Emergency services will not be affected.

Shoppers at MVR Wholesale in Toronto stock up in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario also announced late Friday it will no longer allow personal visits for inmates, although they can still have visits from legal counsel. People who only serve time on weekends will be allowed to stay home.

The federal government is also suspending citizenship tests and ceremonies.

Mayor in self-isolation, returning travellers encouraged to do the same

City Manager Chris Murray announced the Toronto shutdowns Friday, saying they were necessary to help slow the rate of COVID-19 infections and protect vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory is in self-isolation after returning from Britain on Wednesday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa is strongly encouraging everyone to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in Toronto from any country, including the United States.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province and five patients who are no longer infectious.