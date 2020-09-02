Toronto officials warn of COVID-19 spike in advance of Labour Day weekend

With the last bit of summer just around the corner on Labour Day weekend, city officials are warning Torontonians to be vigilant and not skirt protective measures meant to quell COVID-19 infections.

At a news conference Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said there have been 123 new COVID-19 cases in Toronto this week, with 48 since yesterday alone.

"Our local numbers are starting to increase again," de Villa said, adding that this was expected as more businesses open up and distancing measures ease.

"This is a concern for all of us."

De Villa said the city is aware of people bending physical distancing rules, and located cases this week that came from people socializing indoors without masks and in close quarters.

"Please be careful while you're socializing. The choices we make this Labour Day weekend have the potential to affect all of us in the weeks and months ahead," de Villa said.

"This virus is very infectious, and easily passes between people, especially when you're indoors."

Mayor John Tory echoed that sentiment, saying the city is expecting some kind of COVID-19 resurgence this fall, so people have to be diligent.

"Please stay the course," he said.

De Villa also advised Torontonians to make sure they get a flu shot this year.