Toronto set to release new socio-demographic COVID-19 data

Dr. Eileen de Villa, along with other officials including Toronto Mayor John Tory, will be presenting new findings and data trends in relation to the novel coronavirus at 2 p.m. ET.

The city's health agency says it has recently collected case data on reported ethno-racial identity, household income and household size "to understand if Toronto residents have been inequitably affected by COVID-19."

De Villa and Tory will be joined by Health Chair Councillor Joe Cressy and Dr. Kwame McKenzie of the Wellesley Institute.