Toronto has total of 3,546 COVID-19 cases

Toronto has a total of 3,546 cases of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues, the city reported on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, the city said the total includes 3,212 confirmed cases and 334 probable ones.

The city added that 173 people have died of the virus in Toronto, while 241 people are in hospital and 95 of those in intensive care units.

A total of 184 people have recovered.

The city tracks the status of cases of COVID-19 on this webpage.

Here is a graph that shows the progress of COVID-19 in Toronto.

This graph, Cumulative Cases by Episode Date, appears on the city's 'COVID: Status of Cases in Toronto' webpage. (City of Toronto)

Numbers follow launch of snitch line

These numbers come after the city launched a snitch line on Friday.

Through a new online system, residents can submit a report on people and companies who are not complying with city bylaws and provincial orders regarding COVID-19. They can also report on those who are not physical distancing when on city property.

According to the city, residents can report the following:

Non-essential businesses remaining open.

Non-essential construction site operating.

Businesses not enforcing physical distancing.

Individuals not adhering to physical distancing on private property (e.g. parties) or city property.

Organized public gatherings of more than five people.

Removal of city park barriers.

Individuals not self-isolating when they have COVID-19, symptoms, have had close contact with someone who has it, or are awaiting test results.

Individuals not self-isolating after travel outside Canada.

Businesses suspected of price gouging.

The snitch line has received a backlash on Twitter, with many people telling the city it is not a good idea.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> has launched an online system where residents can report issues of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> non-compliance, including individuals not self-isolating and operation of non-essential businesses and construction sites. Submit a report: <a href="https://t.co/1jQRQWhCu6">https://t.co/1jQRQWhCu6</a> —@cityoftoronto

Meanwhile, the city says the COVID-19 enforcement team, which includes bylaw officers and Toronto police, has been patrolling all weekend to crack down on those not complying with city directives and provincial orders.

The city received 25 complaints on Saturday about non-essential businesses remaining open in violation of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Since March 24, the city has issued 44 tickets and 124 notices to non-essential businesses.

On Saturday, the city received 156 complaints involving people using outdoor amenities or not practising physical distancing in parks.

Bylaw and police officers issued 28 tickets, a number that brings the total number of tickets issued since April 3 to 401.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayHomeTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayHomeTO</a>! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> enforcement team is patrolling parks and ticketing those that do not practise <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/physicaldistancing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#physicaldistancing</a>. Any 2 people who don't live together, who fail to keep 2 metres or three geese🦆🦆🦆 apart in a park, are subject to a $1,000 fine. <a href="https://t.co/v8TeRfMy2l">https://t.co/v8TeRfMy2l</a> <a href="https://t.co/bYj8zpD6Ao">pic.twitter.com/bYj8zpD6Ao</a> —@cityoftoronto

Hundreds of vehicles were turned away from Bluffer's Park, where the parking lot is closed. A number of people attempted to ignore pylons and closure signs in Palace Pier Park to gather at Sheldon Lookout.

"Trinity Bellwoods Park remains the most problematic park in the city when it comes to people flaunting regulations in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," the city said in the release.

The city reminded residents of the importance of reducing contact with others outside their households and to stay home except for essential outings to help stop community transmission of the virus.