Toronto health officials have their eyes set on those eligible for an immediate second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — 193,530 people to be exact.

The city is urging all those due or overdue for a second dose of the vaccine to get their shot "as soon as possible."

That includes youth 12 and older as well as adults who received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days ago, and adults who received AstraZeneca eight weeks ago.

"COVID-19 continues to circulate in Toronto, most commonly as the Delta variant which is more transmissible, has been associated with more severe illness, and requires two doses of vaccine for the best protection," the city's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a news release.

"The higher the rate of fully vaccinated people in our city, the safer we will all be, and I encourage everyone who is eligible for their second dose to get your vaccine as soon as you are able and take advantage of the peace of mind and real protection that being fully vaccinated provides."

The city is making headway in its vaccine push. At the end of July, Toronto Public Health reported about 350,000 people were eligible for a second dose.

Between the nine city-run vaccination clinics, it says, Toronto has the capacity to vaccinate thousands of walk-ins everyday from noon to 7 p.m.

The city's latest push comes as Ontario reported a significant jump in new COVID-19 cases, the most on a single day since June 26.

The province reported 340 new cases Friday, including 80 in Toronto, 41 in York Region and 36 in Peel Region.